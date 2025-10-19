The Falcons activated Graham (calf) from injured reserve Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Graham was a full participant in practice all week, and while he's still listed as questionable, the 2021 fifth-rounder appears to be on track to make his 2025 regular-season debut against the 49ers on Sunday. He appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Falcons in 2024 and logged 12 tackles (six solo).