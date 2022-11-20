site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Ta'Quon Graham: Done for Week 11
Graham (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Graham's absence will leave the Falcons light on defensive-line depth against Chicago. Timmy Horne should now see a significant increase in opportunities.
