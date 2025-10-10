Graham (calf) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.

Graham was able to return to practice Thursday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve in late August with a calf injury. The defensive lineman has now opened a 21-day practice window, and if he's not activated from IR in that period of time, he'll remain sidelined for the rest of the season.