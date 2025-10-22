Graham recorded four tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 20-10 loss at San Francisco.

Finally back in playing shape off of a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve prior to Week 1, Graham was given a notable role on the defensive line right off the bat Sunday, playing 29 of the Falcons' 66 defensive snaps. He'll be trying to earn an even more favorable snap share in a Week 8 matchup versus the Dolphins.