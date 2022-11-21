The Falcons placed Graham (knee) on the injured reserve Monday.
Graham was already expected to miss at least one week after he was forced out during Sunday's win over the Bears with a knee injury. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the 23-year-old defensive lineman will be forced to sit out until at least Week 17 while recovering on IR. Graham has recorded 34 tackles (15 solo) and one fumble recovery over 11 starts this season, and his absence will likely leave Timmy Horne and Jaleel Johnson, who was also claimed off waivers Monday, to fill in opposite Grady Jarrett.