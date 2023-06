Graham (knee) participated at practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Graham suffered an MCL injury in November and missed the final six games of the 2022 season, but he appears ready to go ahead of the 2023 campaign. The defensive lineman compiled 34 tackles and a fumble recovery over 11 contests with Atlanta last year and will likely serve as a top reserve option behind Calais Campbell and Grady Jarrett in his third year with the Falcons.