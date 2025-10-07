Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday that Graham (calf) will return to practice this week, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Graham has missed the Falcons' first four games of the season due to a calf injury, which he suffered during an Aug. 12 practice. Atlanta will open a 21-day evaluation window for the veteran defensive lineman, so the team will have until Week 9 to potentially add him back to the 53-man roster. He'll provide depth along the defensive front once he returns to action.