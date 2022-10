Graham (knee) re-entered during the second half of Sunday's game against the 49ers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Graham was replaced by Tim Horne after exiting at some point against San Francisco, though the starting defensive end appears to be doing fine after coming back in the game. Graham played at least 50 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps in each of the first five games after stepping into a starting role this season.