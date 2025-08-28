Falcons' Ta'Quon Graham: Starting season on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Falcons placed Graham (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday with a designation to return, Terrin Waack, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site report.
The nature and severity of Graham's injury isn't clear, but the 2021 fifth-rounder will be required to miss at least the first four games of the season. His first chance to make his 2025 regular-season debut will be Week 6 against the Bills on Monday, Oct. 13.
