Calhoun (undisclosed) cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve by the Falcons on Sunday.

Calhoun hasn't suited up for a game since his rookie season in 2016 with the Saints. He was vying for a special-teams role, but he couldn't stay healthy for the competition. The 26-year-old will remain on injured reserve unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.

