Calhoun signed on to join the Falcons' practice squad on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

An undrafted 25-year-old cornerback out of Mississippi State, Calhoun will get an opportunity to move his way up through the Falcons organization following stints with the Saints and Dolphins. Atlanta has dealt with injuries to the back end of the defense early in the season -- Keanu Neal (knee) done for the season with a torn ACL -- resulting in intrigue for Calhoun as a worthwhile developmental backup.