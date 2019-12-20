Play

Calhoun (undisclosed) has been waived from the Falcons' injured reserve.

Calhoun has played just one game in his NFL career, way back in 2016. He is now free to sign with another team once he's healthy.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends