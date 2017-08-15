Play

Gabriel (leg) returned to practice Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Held out of the preseason opener, Gabriel should be ready for Sunday's exhibition against the Steelers. He's expected to operate as the team's No. 3 wideout, providing a limited-volume deep threat to complement starters Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories