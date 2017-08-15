Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Back at practice
Gabriel (leg) returned to practice Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Held out of the preseason opener, Gabriel should be ready for Sunday's exhibition against the Steelers. He's expected to operate as the team's No. 3 wideout, providing a limited-volume deep threat to complement starters Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.
