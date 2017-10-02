Play

Gabriel failed to corral any of his five targets in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Bills.

Gabriel saw more opportunities with Julio Jones (hip) and Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) leaving this one early, but failed to take advantage. With Atlanta on bye next week, the chance for increased reps will likely have disappeared by the time Gabriel next takes the field.

