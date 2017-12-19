Gabriel caught two passes for 16 yards in Monday's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers.

Coming off a 2016 campaign where he scored six touchdowns, Gabriel's 2017 season has been a bit of a disappointment, as he's only scoured one touchdown on the year. He was held to one catch for 10 yards the last time the Falcons played the Saints, and the two teams will meet again in Week 16.