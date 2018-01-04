Gabriel (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday and is "ready to go" for Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Aside from his early departure Week 17, Gabriel hovered between 40 and 65 percent of the offensive snaps in most games during the 2017 campaign. Because he played third banana to Julio Jones (ankle/ribs) and Mohamed Sanu throughout, Gabriel managed multiple catches in 10 of 16 games this season. Of those six with one or fewer, though, four of them occurred during the final five contests, meaning he may have a difficult time getting in on the act against the Rams' 13th-ranked pass defense.