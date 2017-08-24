On Thursday, head coach Dan Quinn said a decision will be made Friday on Gabriel's availability for Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

During the latter stages of the offseason program, Gabriel suffered a lower-leg strain, which followed him into training camp. A limited participant off the bat, he didn't progress to team drills until Aug. 13 but has yet to see action during exhibition season. Friday's evaluation could clear Gabriel to get some work with the first-team offense in preseason Week 3.