Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Expects to leave Atlanta
Gabriel sent out a tweet suggesting he won't be back with the Falcons.
A major component to the Falcons' late-season run the previous year, Gabriel struggled to gain any traction in 2017 and ultimately finished the year with nine consecutive games (including playoffs) of 20 or fewer receiving yards. The Falcons could look to 2015 fourth-round pick Justin Hardy in the No. 3 receiver role, but they'd probably prefer to add a veteran or early draft pick for the job. Meanwhile, Gabriel may have to settle for the opportunity to compete for a similar role elsewhere. He's one of the fastest wideouts in the league, but also is one of the smallest at just 5-8, 165 pounds.
