Gabriel caught five of six targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-26 win over Detroit.

Gabriel appeared on his way to another pedestrian outing until a 40-yard catch-and-run on the first play of the fourth quarter gave Atlanta a lead that it would not relinquish. The play was Gabriel's first for over 20 yards this season which is notable because over 23 percent of Gabriel's touches went for 20 or more yards last season as compared to nine percent thus far this season. Gabriel, as he showed on Sunday, can be a valuable commodity when he's able to break one, but without the big play he's susceptible to some weak showings.