Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Hauls in three passes in win
Gabriel caught three balls for 36 yards in Sunday's win over the Bears.
Gabriel was targeted four times on the day, and he should continue to have a limited role in the offense barring an injury. He does have the ability to take the top off the defense, but Atlanta appears to have too many offensive weapons to ensure Gabriel sees regular targets in the passing game.
