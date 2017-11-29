Gabriel caught all three of his targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 34-20 win over Tampa Bay.

It had looked for a moment that new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian had finally figured out how to utilize Gabriel with 132 total yards between Weeks 9 and 10. The speedster has just 23 total yards in the two games since. It isn't a lack of opportunity as Gabriel saw the field for 42 offensive plays on Sunday, just two fewer than Julio Jones. It may just be that Gabriel is not as large a point of emphasis in Atlanta's schemes this season. At this point in the season, it'd be a surprise if things changed now.