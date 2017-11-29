Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Held to 16 yards
Gabriel caught all three of his targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 34-20 win over Tampa Bay.
It had looked for a moment that new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian had finally figured out how to utilize Gabriel with 132 total yards between Weeks 9 and 10. The speedster has just 23 total yards in the two games since. It isn't a lack of opportunity as Gabriel saw the field for 42 offensive plays on Sunday, just two fewer than Julio Jones. It may just be that Gabriel is not as large a point of emphasis in Atlanta's schemes this season. At this point in the season, it'd be a surprise if things changed now.
More News
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Tallies 73 yards•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Second in receptions, receiving yards in loss•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Returns in full Thursday•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Limited with dental issue•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Sees lone target in win•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Targeted twice in loss•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...