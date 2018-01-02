Gabriel (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

In the portion of practice open to the media, Gabriel was seen working on the side, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. Typically, such activity doesn't translate to a limited showing, so Gabriel likely took part in individual drills, at the very least, Tuesday. The development is a positive one after he left Sunday's Week 17 outing versus the Panthers due to a hamstring injury.