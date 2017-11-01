Gabriel (tooth) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, Gabriel wore a black no-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice. The wideout probably had some kind of dental procedure earlier in the week, and it would be a surprise if the issue threatens his availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Falcons coach Dan Quinn may provide more information Wednesday or Thursday when he talks to the media.

