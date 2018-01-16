Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Offers little in divisional round loss
Gabriel caught two balls for four yards as the Falcons fell 15-10 to the Eagles in the divisional round.
Gabriel finishes the season with 33 receptions for 378 yards and one touchdown, and while that only represented two fewer catches than last season, he recorded 201 fewer yards and five fewer touchdowns than in 2016. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it's certainly possible he'll look to latch on with a team that isn't as stacked as the Falcons at wide receiver.
More News
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...