Gabriel caught two balls for four yards as the Falcons fell 15-10 to the Eagles in the divisional round.

Gabriel finishes the season with 33 receptions for 378 yards and one touchdown, and while that only represented two fewer catches than last season, he recorded 201 fewer yards and five fewer touchdowns than in 2016. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it's certainly possible he'll look to latch on with a team that isn't as stacked as the Falcons at wide receiver.