Gabriel is in line to sign with the Bears, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears are wasting no time in free agency, with adding weapons for young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky obviously the team's top priority. Along with Gabriel, a 5-foot-8 speedster with a degree of big-play ability, the team is also set up to add wideout Allen Robinson and tight end Trey Burton. Gabriel, who caught 33 passes for 378 yards and a touchdown in 16 games for the Falcons this past season, further bolsters a receiving corps that also features the likes of Josh Bellamy, Cameron Meredith and Kevin White, in addition to Robinson.