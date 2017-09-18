Play

Gabriel caught two balls (three targets) for 14 yards in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Packers. He also rushed once for seven yards.

Gabriel will likely score a few touchdowns this season, but predicting when they will come won't be easy. He can stretch the field with the best of them, but he's rarely the first option in the passing game.

