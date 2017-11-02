Gabriel (tooth) was a full practice participant Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Gabriel's practice reps were impacted by a pulled tooth Wednesday, but its importance was downplayed after completing Thursday's session. Once Sunday's game in Carolina arrives, expect Gabriel to vie with tight end Austin Hooper for the attention of Matt Ryan behind the Falcons' top two pass catchers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.

