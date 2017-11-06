Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Second in receptions, receiving yards in loss
Gabriel brought in three of four targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers.
The 26-year-old checked in second in both receptions and receiving yards on the Falcons for the afternoon, and his yardage tally was also his second highest of the season. Gabriel hasn't been as productive in offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's system as compared to his work in Kyle Shanahan's scheme last season, has he's managed only two receptions of over 20 yards through eight games. His targets naturally fluctuate in his third receiver role, but he remains a high-upside upside option in deep season-long formats and DFS tournaments.
