Gabriel's lone reception resulted in a loss of three yards, but the Falcons still edged the Jets by a score of 25-20.

Gabriel was only on the field for 47 percent of the offensive snaps, while Julio Jones (89 percent) and Mohamed Sanu (91 percent) were on the field for the vast majority of offensive snaps. Gabriel's ceiling is clearly limited if he can't get on the field for more than half of the offensive plays. Mohamed Sanu is clearly the receiver to own behind Julio Jones in this system.