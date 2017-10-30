Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Sees lone target in win
Gabriel's lone reception resulted in a loss of three yards, but the Falcons still edged the Jets by a score of 25-20.
Gabriel was only on the field for 47 percent of the offensive snaps, while Julio Jones (89 percent) and Mohamed Sanu (91 percent) were on the field for the vast majority of offensive snaps. Gabriel's ceiling is clearly limited if he can't get on the field for more than half of the offensive plays. Mohamed Sanu is clearly the receiver to own behind Julio Jones in this system.
More News
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Targeted twice in loss•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Targeted eight times in loss•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Set for expanded role minus Sanu•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Blanked in Week 4•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Has biggest game of season•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Quiet night against Packers•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...