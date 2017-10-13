Gabriel's teammate Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Gabriel took advantage of Sanu's absence in Week 14 last year, catching three passes for 82 yards and a touchdown on six targets while logging a season-high snap share of 78 percent. The undersized speedster could be in line for a similar workload against a weak Miami secondary this weekend, though he's thus far been far less efficient with his opportunities (7.2 yards per target) than he was last season.