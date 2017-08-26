Play

Gabriel will return to action during Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gabriel's lower-leg injury suffered late in the offseason program has kept him sidelined or limited for most of training camp. It appears that issue is now behind him, as the 26-year-old wideout has been cleared for action. He should resume his role as the team's slot receiver now that he's healthy.

