Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Slated for preseason debut
Gabriel will return to action during Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Gabriel's lower-leg injury suffered late in the offseason program has kept him sidelined or limited for most of training camp. It appears that issue is now behind him, as the 26-year-old wideout has been cleared for action. He should resume his role as the team's slot receiver now that he's healthy.
