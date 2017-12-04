Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Stifled by Vikings
Gabriel caught one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Vikings.
Gabriel has averaged just 2.4 targets in the past seven games after seeing 5.2 targets per game through the first five weeks of the season. For someone who relies upon a long touchdown to be of any service in fantasy, this decreased workload is bad news. With that said, the Falcons impending date with the Saints on Thursday could turn into a high-scoring affair, and Atlanta may need their downfield threat to keep pace.
