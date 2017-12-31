Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Suffers hamstring injury
Gabriel is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers with a hamstring injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Gabriel sustained the injury in the latter stages of the first quarter as he pulled up and reached for his hamstring while covering a punt. Justin Hardy and Andre Roberts are options to step in as the Falcons' No. 3 receiver while Gabriel is sidelined.
More News
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Catches two passes in win•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Tallies 19 yards•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Stifled by Vikings•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Held to 16 yards•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Tallies 73 yards•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Second in receptions, receiving yards in loss•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...