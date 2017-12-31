Gabriel is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers with a hamstring injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Gabriel sustained the injury in the latter stages of the first quarter as he pulled up and reached for his hamstring while covering a punt. Justin Hardy and Andre Roberts are options to step in as the Falcons' No. 3 receiver while Gabriel is sidelined.

