Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Tallies 19 yards
Gabriel caught his only target for 10 yards and added nine yards on a carry during Thursday's 20-17 win over Atlanta.
Gabriel has had a weak encore campaign in Atlanta's offense under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. He looked to be righting the ship during Weeks 9 and 10 with 132 total yards, but has just nine touches and 53 total yards in the four weeks since. Gabriel saw a solid 31 offensive snaps on Thursday, but it doesn't seem like Atlanta is looking to utilize him in the same way it did in 2016.
More News
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Stifled by Vikings•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Held to 16 yards•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Tallies 73 yards•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Second in receptions, receiving yards in loss•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Returns in full Thursday•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Limited with dental issue•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...