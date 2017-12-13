Gabriel caught his only target for 10 yards and added nine yards on a carry during Thursday's 20-17 win over Atlanta.

Gabriel has had a weak encore campaign in Atlanta's offense under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. He looked to be righting the ship during Weeks 9 and 10 with 132 total yards, but has just nine touches and 53 total yards in the four weeks since. Gabriel saw a solid 31 offensive snaps on Thursday, but it doesn't seem like Atlanta is looking to utilize him in the same way it did in 2016.