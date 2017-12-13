Gabriel caught his only target for 10 yards and added nine yards on a carry during Thursday's 20-17 win over Atlanta.

Gabriel has had a weak encore campaign in Atlanta's offense under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. He looked to be righting the ship during Weeks 9 and 10 with 132 total yards, but has just nine touches and 53 total yards in the four weeks since. Gabriel saw a solid 31 offensive snaps on Thursday, but it doesn't seem like Atlanta is looking to utilize him in the same way it did in 2016.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop