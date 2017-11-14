Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Tallies 73 yards
Gabriel snagged all three of his targets for 58 yards in Sunday' 27-7 win over Dallas. He added a 15-yard run during the contest
Gabriel was a spark for Atlanta's offense during last year's conference title run, capable of stretching defenses by being a constant threat to make a big play. With new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian at the helm, some of that spark seemed lost earlier in the season, with just one catch of 30 or more yards in Atlanta's first seven games. Gabriel has now hauled in a 30-yard reception in each of the Falcons' past two games and it seems like Sarkisian is becoming more adept at finding ways for Gabriel to impact the game, including on the ground -- where he has two carries in the past two games, the same amount he had in the first seven games of the season.
More News
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Second in receptions, receiving yards in loss•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Returns in full Thursday•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Limited with dental issue•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Sees lone target in win•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Targeted twice in loss•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Targeted eight times in loss•
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...