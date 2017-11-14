Gabriel snagged all three of his targets for 58 yards in Sunday' 27-7 win over Dallas. He added a 15-yard run during the contest

Gabriel was a spark for Atlanta's offense during last year's conference title run, capable of stretching defenses by being a constant threat to make a big play. With new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian at the helm, some of that spark seemed lost earlier in the season, with just one catch of 30 or more yards in Atlanta's first seven games. Gabriel has now hauled in a 30-yard reception in each of the Falcons' past two games and it seems like Sarkisian is becoming more adept at finding ways for Gabriel to impact the game, including on the ground -- where he has two carries in the past two games, the same amount he had in the first seven games of the season.