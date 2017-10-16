Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Targeted eight times in loss
Gabriel caught four balls for 39 yards against the Dolphins, but the Falcons fell 20-17.
Gabriel was targeted eight times on the day, trailing only Austin Hooper who saw nine targets. Gabriel will continue to benefit from extra snaps and targets so long as Mohamed Sanu is out with a hamstring injury.
