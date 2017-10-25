Gabriel caught both of his targets for 24 total yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to New England.

New offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was reported to have kept much of Kyle Shanahan's system intact, but that hasn't translated into production for Gabriel. Gabriel topped 60 yards four times and scored five touchdowns in the last six games of 2016. He has topped 60 yards once and scored once in the first six games of 2017. The diminutive speedster simply hasn't been in the same rhythm this year and probably isn't worth starting until he shows that he's back on track.