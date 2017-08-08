Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Will be held out Thursday
Coach Dan Quinn relayed Tuesday that Gabriel (lower leg) won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to Julio Jones, though both wideouts will go through warmups Thursday. While there's been no reported setback, Gabriel is working his way back from a lower leg issue and the Falcons will play it safe with the 5-foot-8, 167-pounder, who logged 35 catches (on 49 targets) for 579 yards and six TDs in 13 games last season.
More News
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Will begin training camp as limited participant•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Dealing with lower leg strain•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Suffers unknown injury•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Signs contract tender with Falcons•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Reports to offseason workouts sans contract•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Receives second-round tender•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...