Coach Dan Quinn relayed Tuesday that Gabriel (lower leg) won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to Julio Jones, though both wideouts will go through warmups Thursday. While there's been no reported setback, Gabriel is working his way back from a lower leg issue and the Falcons will play it safe with the 5-foot-8, 167-pounder, who logged 35 catches (on 49 targets) for 579 yards and six TDs in 13 games last season.