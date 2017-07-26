Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Will begin training camp as limited participant
Gabriel (lower leg) will enter training camp as a limited participant, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gabriel has been dealing with a strained lower leg since the Falcons' mandatory minicamp in mid-June, and the issue will keep him limited throughout the beginning of training camp. The injury isn't expected to impact his status for Week 1 of the regular season, but Mohamed Sanu and Justin Hardy could be in line for additional reps with Julio Jones (toe) also currently limited.
