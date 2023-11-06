Heinicke completed 21 of 38 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings.

Heinicke made his first start with Atlanta, and he turned in a modest performance by averaging 7.1 yards per attempt. His total numbers look decent on the surface, but 60 of his yards and his lone touchdown were accounted for on a score by Jonnu Smith -- all of which came after the catch. Heinicke also threw a key pick that led directly to a field goal for the Vikings. His performance may improve with the return of Drake London (groin), but his first start didn't provide a big lift as compared to Desmond Ridder.