Coach Arthur Smith said Monday that he's mulling a change in quarterback from Desmond Ridder to Heinicke, but the Falcons have yet to name a starter for Sunday's game against the Colts, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Heinicke has made two starts this season, but Ridder had reclaimed the starting job prior to this past Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Panthers. Poor weather conditions played a part in the game's low-scoring nature, but Ridder contributed to the losing result with a red-zone interception. Smith added that third-stringer Logan Woodside isn't in contention to start in Week 16 against the Colts. How the practice reps are divided between Heinicke and Ridder could provide a clue as to which quarterback will be named the starter.