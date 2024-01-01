Heinicke completed 10 of 29 passes for 163 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions while adding four rushes for 46 yards and a score in the Falcons' 37-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Heinicke's highly inefficient afternoon was punctuated by constant mistakes, although he was able to partly salvage his fantasy afternoon with his two scores. The journeyman signal-caller hit Tyler Allgeier with a 75-yard touchdown on which the running back did a great deal of the work, and he added a 24-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter. However, after his third interception, which came at Atlanta's 41-yard line with 3:58 remaining and led to Chicago's final touchdown, Heinicke was given an early seat in favor of Desmond Ridder. With Atlanta still mathematically alive for the postseason heading into a Week 18 road matchup against the Saints, it remains to be seen who'll be under center for the Falcons in that contest.