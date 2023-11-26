Heinicke (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Despite being active, Heinicke will serve as the backup behind Desmond Ridder, who's reclaimed the starting spot after Heinicke struggled through three appearances before suffering a hamstring injury. Barring an injury to Ridder, Heinicke will presumably serve as the primary backup for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.
