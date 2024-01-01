Heinicke is still dealing with an ankle injury but will try to be ready to play in Week 18 against New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site, Heinicke was pulled in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to Chicago because he aggravated the ankle injury that limited him in practice throughout the week. Head coach Arthur Smith said the quarterback "will do everything he can to play" against the Saints this Sunday, but there appears to be some doubt about his ability to suit up for that contest, and the team is planning to prepare Desmond Ridder to play "just in case." Heinicke's level of activity during Week 18 prep should provide more insight about his chances of taking the field against New Orleans in a contest the Falcons must win to have a chance at a postseason berth.