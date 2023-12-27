Heinicke was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

In his second stint as the Falcons' starting quarterback this season, Heinicke led the team to a 29-10 win this past Sunday against the Colts on the backs of 229 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 23-for-33 passing and two carries for 10 yards. Wednesday's practice restrictions may be maintenance based, but his status now will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of if he may head into Sunday's game at Chicago with an injury designation.