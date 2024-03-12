Heinicke is poised to drop to No. 3 on Atlanta's depth chart with the team slated to sign Kirk Cousins (Achilles) to a four-year, $180 million contract, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Heinicke can also be cut by the Falcons to save the team roughly $7 million against the cap with just $2 million in dead money, per Spotrac, a move that seems like a no-brainer in the wake of Cousins' signing. Even if Atlanta is concerned about the new franchise quarterback's Week 1 availability, the team still has Desmond Ridder under contract on his affordable rookie deal. Heinicke finished 2023 as the starter over Ridder, but both signal-callers were ultimately middling. The Falcons will avoid paying Heinicke a $1.3 million roster bonus if he's cut or traded prior to March 17.
