Heinicke completed 22 of 33 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Falcons' 29-10 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 10 yards.

A competent, mistake-free performance where multiple pass catchers were featured as part of a balanced attack was likely exactly what head coach Arthur Smith was hoping for when reinstalling Heinicke into the starting role, making the decision a very prudent one for at least this week. Heinicke spread the ball around to nine different targets and kept Atlanta a step ahead for the majority of the afternoon, connecting with Kyle Pitts for a 24-yard touchdown on his one scoring toss of the day and otherwise leaning a fair amount on his running game and defense. Heinicke will look to replicate his effort and keep Atlanta in the postseason picture during a Week 17 road matchup against the Bears on New Year's Eve.