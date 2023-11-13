Speaking with the media Monday, coach Arthur Smith said Heinicke's hamstring injury is considered "low grade," Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Additionally, Smith said the Falcons will use the Week 11 bye to determine who will start under center when the Falcons play next against the Saints on Nov. 26. It sounds like Heinicke's hamstring injury won't be an issue by then. Desmond Ridder completed four of six passes for 39 yards and rushed three times for 11 yards and a touchdown in relief of Heinicke Sunday against the Cardinals.