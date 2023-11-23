Heinicke (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Scott Blair of the Falcons' official site reports.
Heinicke was also limited Wednesday, so his status for Sunday's contest versus New Orleans remains in question. The veteran quarterback was injured in the fourth quarter against Arizona in Week 10, though the issue was subsequently described as minor. Even if Heinicke is able to suit up Sunday, he's expected to return to a backup role behind Desmond Ridder.
More News
-
Falcons' Taylor Heinicke: Set for limited practice•
-
Falcons' Taylor Heinicke: Unlikely to practice Week 12•
-
Falcons' Taylor Heinicke: Returning to No. 2 role•
-
Falcons' Taylor Heinicke: Injury considered minor•
-
Falcons' Taylor Heinicke: Not returning Sunday•
-
Falcons' Taylor Heinicke: Hurts hamstring against Arizona•