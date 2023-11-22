Heinicke (hamstring) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Heinicke practicing at all is positive news considering a report Monday suggested he was unlikely to participate in practice leading up to Sunday's game against the Saints. He started the Week 9 loss to Minnesota and the Week 10 loss to Arizona but left the latter game due to a hamstring injury, which is still bothering Heinicke coming out of Atlanta's Week 11 bye. Desmond Ridder has been named the starting quarterback for Week 12, so even if Heinicke's ultimately healthy enough to suit up Sunday, it would be in a backup role.